2 Feared Dead In North Jersey Plane Crash

A small plane reported missing Thursday afternoon was located crashed in Sussex County, FAA officials confirmed.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed in a wooded area of a state park near Lake Kemah around 4 p.m., an FAA spokeswoman told Daily Voice.

A missing aircraft alert was issued around 3 p.m. to public safety agencies.

The flight departed Essex County Airport in Caldwell, NJ for Sussex Airport. Two people were on board.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say the two people had died. Neither the FAA nor New Jersey State Police could confirm.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

