2 Dead, Infant Critical In Perth Amboy Crash

Two people were killed and an infant hospitalized in critical condition after a horrific crash Friday night in Perth Amboy, responders said.

The child apparently went into cardiac arrest after the 6:30 p.m. crash at Chamberlain Avenue and Convery Boulevard, they said.

Firefighters extricated victims, four of whom responders said were hospitalized or treated at the scene.

The intersection and surrounding streets were closed off for an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Crash Investigative Unit and Perth Amboy police.

Authorities temporarily withheld specifics pending notifications.

