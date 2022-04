Two people died in a crash involving a steamroller Friday, April 15 on Route 73, NJ Advance Media reports citing police.

The fatalities were those of two people in the car that collided with the construction machine in the southbound lanes of the highway in Voorhees around 9 p.m., the outlet says.

The steamroller operator was hospitalized in stable condition.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.