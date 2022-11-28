2 Cops Hospitalized For Smoke Inhalation Following Deadly Sussex County Crash

Two police officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after freeing a trapped driver during a fiery and fatal crash in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Stickles Pond Road and Yates Avenue in Andover Township around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, local police said.

A vehicle veered off the road and into the woods before bursting into flames, trapping the driver inside.

Two police officers broke the windows of the flaming vehicle and unlocked the door with help from two bystanders to rescue the trapped occupant before medical crews began performing CPR, the department said.

The victim was then taken to Newton Medical Center via Atlantic EMS as the Andover Township Fire Department responded to the scene to douse the fire.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to WRNJ.

The officers were taken to Newton Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation and have since been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Other assisting agencies include Newton EMS and Andover Boro Fire Department.

