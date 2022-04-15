2-Car Crash Shuts Down Route 22, Damages Bridge

A two-car crash brought traffic to a halt on Route 22 and damaged a bridge in the Phillipsburg area Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Lopatcong Township Fire Company responded to the crash in the westbound lanes on the bridge passing over Route 57 around 1:30 p.m., the department said.

Emergency crews prevented an electrical fire by removing the batteries from both vehicles, which they said were completely blocking the highway and preventing traffic from passing through.

The westbound lanes were closed and detoured at Route 57 in Lopatcong before the left lane reopened around 3:20 p.m., according to the NJDOT. The right lane remained closed.

NJDOT also responded to assist with closures and inspect the bridge, which was damaged in the crash, LTFC said.

The crash remained under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.