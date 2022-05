A two-car crash in Montvale shut down a busy intersection Monday afternoon, developing reports say.

The Montvale Fire Department was one of several emergency crews to respond to the crash at the intersection of Summit Avenue and Chestnut Ridge Road shortly before 3:10 p.m.

The crash involved Lincoln and Ford SUVs, according to witnesses at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.