2 Busted For Selling Drugs Following Morris County Traffic Stop: Police

A driver and passenger were arrested for selling drugs following a traffic stop in Morris County, authorities said.

Jeanne Hicks, 51, of Denville, was pulled over on Lackawanna Avenue in Denville for motor vehicle violations on Monday, Sept. 19, Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

A follow-up investigation found that Hicks, as well as the vehicle’s passenger, Ronald Washington, 62, of Dover, were in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, Tucker said in a release.

Washington was also found with a large amount of cash, police said.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute, and additional drug charges before being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

