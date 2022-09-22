Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Robs $104,000 Worth Of Luxury Handbags From High-End Route 4 Store
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Busted For Selling Drugs Following Morris County Traffic Stop: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Denville Police
Denville Police Photo Credit: Denville PD

A driver and passenger were arrested for selling drugs following a traffic stop in Morris County, authorities said.

Jeanne Hicks, 51, of Denville, was pulled over on Lackawanna Avenue in Denville for motor vehicle violations on Monday, Sept. 19, Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

A follow-up investigation found that Hicks, as well as the vehicle’s passenger, Ronald Washington, 62, of Dover, were in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, Tucker said in a release.

Washington was also found with a large amount of cash, police said.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute, and additional drug charges before being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.