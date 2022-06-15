2 Airlifted As Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 206: DEVELOPING

Two people were being flown to nearby hospitals as a serious crash shut down Route 206 in Morris County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near 223 Route 206 N in Mount Olive shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Four people were hurt in the crash as two medical helicopters were called to land near the scene — one on the highway and the other at the Toys "R" Us lot, the report says.

One victim who had been trapped following the crash had to be extricated, the initial report says.

Meanwhile, all lanes were closed in both directions south of Route 613 to Flanders Netcong Road, according to 511NJ.org.

Authorities did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

