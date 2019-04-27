Contact Us
18-Year-Old Stabbed Dead In South Hackensack, Juvenile Seized

Jerry DeMarco
Saturday's stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street in South Hackensack.
Saturday's stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street in South Hackensack. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An 18-year-old man was reported dead on arrival at Hackensack University Medical Center early Saturday evening after being stabbed twice in South Hackensack, authorities confirmed. His killer, a juvenile, was taken into custody, they said.

The stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad transported the victim to HUMC.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was responding, along with South Hackensack police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

