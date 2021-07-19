Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: DWI Driver Jailed After Hackensack Police Pursuit Ends In Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Jersey Shore Bridge

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Landon Lucas (in blue) landed his banner plane in Ocean City Monday afternoon.
Landon Lucas (in blue) landed his banner plane in Ocean City Monday afternoon. Photo Credit: Ocean City NJ

An 18-year-old pilot made an emergency landing in a banner plane on the Jersey Shore Monday afternoon.

Paramount Air Service pilot Landon Lucas reported engine failure while flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen said.

Lucas' plane on the 9th Street Bridge.

Ocean City NJ

Lucas released his banner into the ocean while trying to reach  Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway.

That's where Lucas landed his plane safely between Ocean City and Somers Point, around 12:40 p.m., Bergen said.

The pilot successfully landed with no damage to the plane and no injury to himself or any motorist.

Investigators were on the scene with crews working to remove the wings and tow the plane away.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.