18-Year-Old Driver Nabbed In Morris County Hit-And-Run That Seriously Injured Pedestrian

An 18-year-old hit-and-run driver was arrested after striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian in a Morris County crosswalk, authorities announced.

The male victim was hospitalized after being hit near the intersection of South Main and Saint Mary’s streets in Wharton just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, DailyVoice.com reported.

A follow-up investigation and analysis of surveillance footage found that Alexander Rodriguez, of Mine Hill, was behind the wheel of the Nissan SUV that struck the victim and drove off, police said in a release on Wednesday, June 8.

Rodriguez was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 7 and charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

He was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

