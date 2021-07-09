Contact Us
16-Year-Old Paterson Shooting Victim Shows Up At ER

Jerry DeMarco
St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
A 16-year-old Paterson boy showed up at the emergency room over the Labor Day weekend with a gunshot wound in the leg, authorities confirmed.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following the shooting behind a corner storefront at Mercer and Warren streets shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora issued a brief statement but didn't say how the gunshot was inflicted or whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified.

