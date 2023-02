A 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle, authorities said.

State troopers responded at the 4:09 p.m. ATV crash on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Rutherford Drive in White Township.

Based on a preliminary investigation the ATV overturned, causing the operator to be ejected and sustain serious injuries, State Police said.

The operator was transported to an area hospital by medical helicopter.

