$1,500 Reward For Clues On Hunterdon County Motorcycle Crash And Gang Assault (PHOTOS)

Recognize them? Police are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information on a crash and gang assault between a group of about 13 motorcyclists in Hunterdon County.

Officers responded to the crash and assault report on Cokesbury Road in Clinton Township just after 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Clinton Township Police Chief Thomas A. DeRosa said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

DeRosa said that a group of about 13 motorcyclists had dragged a 62-year-old male victim from his vehicle before assaulting him and stealing his cell phone.

As Ptl. William Musacchio tried to stop the motorcyclists in a fully marked patrol vehicle, each of them sped off onto Route 22 West, DeRosa said.

Sgt. Ross continued to pursue the motorcyclists onto Rt. 78 West as they exited onto Rt. 173 Exit 11 in Union Township, where he was able to determine a partial New York registration and a specific make and model of one of the motorcycles, DeRosa said.

Sgt. Ross then chose to end the pursuit for public safety.

Pending charges may include robbery, aggravated assault, and eluding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com, or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.

