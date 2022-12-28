14-Year-Old Bicyclist Shatters Mini Cooper Windshield In Glen Rock Crash

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after somehow ending up on the windshield of a car he collided with in Glen Rock Wednesday, Dec. 28, police and witnesses said.

Photos from the 1 p.m. scene at Delmar Avenue and Pinelynn Road show a Mini Cooper with a shattered windshield.

The boy was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries by Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The driver of the Mini Cooper was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed that accident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Calaski at 201-670-3948.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.