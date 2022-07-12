14-Year-Old Airlifted After Sussex County Bike Accident: UPDATE

A 14-year-old boy was being flown to a nearby hospital after a bicycle accident in Sussex County, authorities said.

The teen fell off a bicycle and hit his head near the Skyview Golf Course in Sparta Township shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon told DailyVoice.com.

The teen briefly lost consciousness and was bleeding from his ear, Lamon said.

A medical helicopter was requested to land near the accident scene to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment as a precaution, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.