14-Round Magazine, Loaded Handgun Seized From Missouri Driver In Secaucus, Police Say

Police seized a loaded handgun and a 14-round high-capacity magazine for a different weapon from a Missouri driver they spotted with fake license plates, authorities in Secaucus said.

The Secaucus Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit was near the Extended Stay Hotel when they saw a vehicle in the parking lot with bogus license plates just before 6 p.m. Sept. 10, Chief Dennis Miller said.

While speaking to the driver, a handgun was spotted in the driver’s side door pocket of the vehicle, within his immediate reach, Miller said.

Master Jules Summerville, 27, of Missouri, was arrested for possession of a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, police said.

The handgun was loaded with one round in the chamber and a fourteen round magazine. A .40 caliber “high capacity” magazine for a different handgun, was also seized from within the vehicle, along with additional handgun ammunition.

Master Jules Summerville, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine and unlawful possession of handgun ammunition.

He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

