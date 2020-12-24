13-Year-Old Girl Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Jersey City Man

A 13-year-old girl was charged with murder in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Jersey City earlier this month, authorities said.

The teen was apprehended and arrested by Jersey City police just before 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, near Union Street and MLK Drive, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

It was not clear how Holmes, of Jersey City, and the teen knew each other.

The girl is also facing weapons and assault charges in connection with the death of Niles Holmes, who was sho multiple times on MLK Drive near Wilkinson Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, Suarez said.

Responding officers found Holmes, of Jersey City, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, she said. He was was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 6:10 p.m., Suarez said.

A second victim, a 24-year-old Jersey City man, sustained two graze wounds to the arm and was treated at Jersey City Medical Center, Suarez previously said.

No further details were released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.