13-Year-Old Girl Charged In Shooting Death Of Jersey City Man

A 13-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Jersey City earlier this month, authorities said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that the girl was charged in connection with the killing of Niles Holmes, which occurred on MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue earlier this month.

Holmes was shot multiple times just after 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez previously said.

A second victim, a 24-year-old Jersey City man, sustained two graze wounds to the arm and was treated at Jersey City Medical Center, Suarez said.

Holmes, of Jersey City, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 6:10 p.m., Suarez said.

More information on the teen's charge was expected to follow.

