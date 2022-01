Thirteen people died in a fire that swept through a Philadelphia home early Wednesday morning, city officials told Fox29 reporters.

The blaze broke out around 6:40 a.m. in the city's Fairmount section on North 23rd Street. Two other people were reportedly injured.

The home had reportedly been converted into a two-family apartment. The blaze was under control as of 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

