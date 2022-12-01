Contact Us
127 Pounds Of Pot Seized During Route 80 Traffic Stop: State Police

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

More than 120 pounds of marijuana were found during a traffic stop on Route 80 last week, state police said.

Gabino Lopez, 36, was found with 127 pounds of the substance after being stopped for a violation in the westbound lanes near milepost 25 in Mount Olive Township on Jan. 5, New Jersey State Police said in a Wednesday release.

The total value was estimated at $317,500, police said.

Lopez, of North Charleston, SC, was charged with possession of marijuana over six ounces and possession of CDS with intent to distribute.

He was being held at Morris County Jail pending a detention hearing.

