12 Charged In NJ Insurance Fraud Scheme Totaling $20M: Prosecutor

A dozen NJ and PA residents were charged in a commercial vehicle fraud insurance scheme that resulted in the underpayment of about $20 million in premiums since 2018, authorities announced.

The investigation — dubbed "Operation Vacant Lot" — was launched after New Jersey Automotive Insurance Plan workers noticed an “unusual volume” of applications for commercial trucking insurance claiming to park vehicles at Phillipsburg & Easton Heavy Duty Truck Repair at 1075 U.S. Rt. 22 in Phillipsburg, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Despite the garage’s limited capacity of about 30 parking spaces, almost 400 vehicles were claiming to garage there through around 170 trucking companies, Pfeiffer said.

The applications were submitted by insurance agents, who served as “middlemen” between the trucking and insurance companies, receiving a commission on each application and renewal that is processed and submitted on the trucking companies’ behalf.

At the time, Warren and Sussex Counties were rated the least expensive premium rates of New Jersey’s 40 regions to garage, Pfeiffer said.

The scheme would start when the commercial vehicle owner receives an insurance policy from an agent, who provides a premium rate partially dependent on the location of the vehicle’s garage.

If the premium quote was too high, the agent offered the owner the Phillipsburg address as the garaging location but assured that the vehicle wouldn’t actually have to be parked there.

The owner of the Phillipsburg garage, Hardeep Dhanjal, a/k/a Ruben, would then receive payment in exchange for providing receipts to the insurance company stating that the vehicle was parking there, Pfeiffer said.

Surveillance footage confirmed that none of the vehicles actually parked at the garage, and some were found as far north as New York and as far south as North Carolina.

The following defendants face charges of second-degree racketeering, insurance fraud, theft by deception and misconduct by corporate official and were being held in Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance:

Hardeep S. Dhanjal, of Easton, PA

Gloria A. Beltran, of Elizabeth, NJ

Jenny Cayo, of Fairview, NJ

Anthony J. Debellis, of Oakland, NJ

Lazaro J. Liria, of Fords, NJ

Tatiana Navarro, of Sayreville, NJ

Denis R. Perez, of Union, NJ

Gabriel L. Ubides, of Clark, NJ

Alba R. Ruiz-Devllialobos, of Union City, NJ

Freddie Tabares, of Scotch Plains, NJ

Carmen E. Cajilema-Simpson, of Wayne, NJ

David Trevieso, of Rochelle Park, NJ

“I am extremely proud of the success of the joint Warren and Sussex Counties insurance fraud investigation,” said Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

“The investigation resulted in the arrest of a dozen individuals whose actions were costing the citizens of New Jersey and Warren and Sussex County's millions of dollars a year in increased insurance premiums. Insurance fraud affects everyone. It is estimated that insurance fraud costs consumers $40 billion dollars per year resulting in increased insurance premium costs to families of upwards of $700.00 annually."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.