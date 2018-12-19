11 Years Running: Upper Saddle River PBA Fills Christmas Wish Lists For Needy Children

For the 11th consecutive year, members of Upper Saddle River PBA Local #218 participated in CUMAC’s Christmas Wish-List program for needy youngsters.

CUMAC, located in Paterson, is a non-for-profit dedicated to alleviating hunger in Passaic County and throughout New Jersey.

PBA Local #218 received 20 holiday wishes from needy children of all ages -- for toys, books, jackets, diapers and more.

There’s still time to contribute or volunteer. Go to: www.cumac.org or call (973) 742-5518 .

