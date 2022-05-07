11-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Victims Sexually Assaulted By North Jersey Man At Pool: Prosecutor

Four people including an 11-year-old girl were sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old man at a North Jersey pool, authorities said.

Ashokbhai Vaddoriya, of Jersey City, has been accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, a 33-year-old woman, and a 34-year-old woman at a public pool in Union City on Sunday, July 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victims did not know Vaddoriya.

Vaddoriya has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by contact, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of criminal sexual contact.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

The state has filed a detention motion, which is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 8.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

