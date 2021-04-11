$10K Reward Offered In Deadly NJ Shooting Of 24-Year-Old Software Engineer

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the shooting death of a 24-year-old Union software engineer, authorities announced.

Isaiah Spicer was found with serious injuries on the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Union Township Police Director Daniel Zieser said.

He was subsequently pronounced dead.

Spicer's social media pages show he studied computer science at Temple University. He went on to work as a software engineer for Spotify and was semantic core intern at Twitter.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force, Union Township Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Sergeant William Fettes at 908-771-2065, or Union Police Department Detective William Young at 908-851-5037.

There was no known further threat to the community and there is no indication of gang involvement.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.