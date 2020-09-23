$10K Reward: Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Union County Girl For Months, Authorities Say

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 years old in Union County for months, authorities said Wednesday.

Jose A. Donis had been renting a room in the Plainfield building in which the victim lived when he sexually assaulted her from early June to late September of 2018, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess said.

Donis' last known address is on the 900 block of West Third Street, in Plainfield.

In June, Donis was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Claudia Diez at 908-868-0391.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

