$10,000 Reward Offered In Newark Killing Of Bergen County Woman, 18

Cecilia Levine
McKayla Perri
McKayla Perri Photo Credit: McKayla Perri Facebook photo

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for the killing of an 18-year-old Bergen County girl in Newark.

McKayla Perri, of Lyndhurst, was shot on Broad Street near 3rd Avenue in Newark around 1:45 on Dec. 12, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Perri was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Stephens said. No arrests had been made as of Monday. 

The Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Perri's death.

Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

