100-Year-Old Man Among 12 Ticketed At Lakewood Funeral For Violating NJ Coronavirus Order

Lakewood police ticketed a dozen people at a large funeral in violation of state coronavirus restrictions, as the number of illegal gatherings -- and charges -- continue unabated.

They also arrested one of the funeral guests for giving a false name and Social Security number, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer said in a joint release.

Samuel Manheim, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged with hindering and released pending a hearing, they said.

Police found more than 60 people gathered for the funeral Wednesday night at the corner of 8th Street and Madison Avenue, Billhimer and Meyer said.

Some "became unruly and argumentative," they said.

Backups from the county prosecutors' officers arrived to help enforce an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy that prohibits large gatherings in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Along with Manheim, police issued violation summonses to two other Brooklyn residents Joel Jakubowitz, 36, and Shimon Hus, 18, as well as to 100-year-old Nossom Strulovic of Lakewood.

The also ticketed fellow Lakewood residents Bernard Strulovic, 45, Marcus Strulovic, 43, Joel Strulovic, 39,Mitchell Strulovic, 24, Solomon Strulovic, 21, Mordechi Strulovic, 18, David Kaf, 37, Moshe Friedman, 20, Yosef Kohn, 35, Alexander Ellison, 64, and Shimon Cardozo, 25.

“To be blunt, ignoring the governor’s order places lives at risk – not just the lives of everyday citizens, but the lives of our brave men and women in law enforcement who are required to respond in order to break up these unlawful gatherings," Billhimer said.

Along with the rapid rise of coronavirus cases in New Jersey are growing numbers of people charged with crimes directly tied to the pandemic, authorities said.

SEE: Coronavirus Crimes Spread Through NJ

Lakewood has drawn the most police attention as people continue to defy the governor’s order by holding weddings, engagement parties and other large events. Wednesday's gathering marks nearly two dozen broken up by police in a week.

Authorities also have had to deal with anti-Semitic threats made to the community as a result of the violations.

