1 Killed In Morris County Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was pronounced dead following a Monday morning crash in Morris County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near Lafayette and Watchung avenues in Chatham Township around 11:20 a.m., police said.

An advanced life support ambulance was called to the crash scene, which the initial report said was fatal.

Shunpike Road and Watchung Avenue near Lafayette Avenue was closed for the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

