Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: NJ Resident Beat, Threatened Long Island Woman With Steak Knife, Drove Into 2 Cop Cars
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Dead, Several Injured In NJ Transit Bus, Car Crash In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hawthorne Avenue in Newark
Hawthorne Avenue in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person died and several others appeared to have suffered minor injuries in a crash involving an NJ Transit bus and passenger vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Bloomfield-bound bus was struck head-on while traveling east on Hawthorne Avenue near Clinton Place around 5:30 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

There were seven passengers on board at the time of the incident. 

The bus operator and three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the car died, Smith said.

The bus had originated in Irvington. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are on scene leading the investigation with Newark assisting at the scene. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.