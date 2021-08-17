1 Dead, Several Injured In NJ Transit Bus, Car Crash In Newark

One person died and several others appeared to have suffered minor injuries in a crash involving an NJ Transit bus and passenger vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Bloomfield-bound bus was struck head-on while traveling east on Hawthorne Avenue near Clinton Place around 5:30 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

There were seven passengers on board at the time of the incident.

The bus operator and three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the car died, Smith said.

The bus had originated in Irvington. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are on scene leading the investigation with Newark assisting at the scene.

