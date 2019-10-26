Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

1 Dead In Turnpike Crash In Ridgefield; At Least Third NJTP Death Since Friday

Paul Milo
A Turnpike crash in Bergen County left one person dead Saturday
A Turnpike crash in Bergen County left one person dead Saturday Photo Credit: Google

One person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Saturday, State Police said in a brief statement.

The crash occurred around 2:14 p.m. on the southbound side of the western spur near mile marker 115, not far from the exit for Rt. 3.

Two southbound lanes and a northbound lane were closed as of about 5 p.m. The victim was not identified.

This is the third fatality on the Turnpike since Friday night, when a New York man plummeted 80 feet while trying to jump to another section of the highway in Newark, and a 26-year-old man was killed in a chain-reaction crash in Edison early Saturday.*

There have been at least five fatalities on the Turnpike since Oct. 19. On that date, a North Bergen man was killed in when the vehicle he was traveling in struck a guardrail in Burlington County.

The same day, at the other end of the Turnpike, a motorcyclist was killed instantly when he struck a guardrail and was thrown clear from his bike in Secaucus.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

*This story was updated to include an additional fatality in Edison

