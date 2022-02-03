Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
1 Dead In Bayonne SWAT Standoff (DEVELOPING)

Cecilia Levine
105 North St., Bayonne
105 North St., Bayonne Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Hudson County SWAT Team was called to the scene of a homicide Wednesday, March 2 in Bayonne, authorities said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that a woman died at 105 North St.

The county's SWAT team was called to the scene around noon for a barricaded subject, developing and unconfirmed reports say. One person was found dead and another was critical, reports say.

Additional information was expected to follow.

