1 Busted, 3 At Large After Depositing $30K Worth Of Bogus Checks, Flemington Police Say

One suspect was arrested and three remain at large after altering checks that were stolen from PO boxes and making more than $30,000 worth of fraudulent deposits, Flemington police said.

The investigation began on Saturday, June 11, when officers responded to a Flemington business to take a report of fraudulent checks, the department said in a release on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The following four months resulted in the issuing of warrants for the arrests of Tre Greene, 19, Richard Rowe, 22, Quamae Osborne, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile, police said.

Investigators found that three separate checks were stolen from US Post Office boxes, altered, and deposited into personal bank accounts, making for a total loss of $30,507.23, according to police.

Rowe, of Willingboro, was charged with receiving stolen property, theft, and uttering a forged document on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, Osborne, of Bristol, PA, Greene, of Newburgh, NY, and the juvenile were entered as wanted persons and charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ locations is asked to contact the Flemington Borough Police Department at (908) 782-6462.

