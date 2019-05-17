Contact Us
1 Arrested, School Bus Driver Hurt After Slamming Into Jersey City Salon

Paul Milo
A school bus plowed into a building in Jersey City Friday. The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries, police said.
A school bus plowed into a building in Jersey City Friday. The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries, police said. Photo Credit: Screen grab

Police have arrested a motorist after an accident with a school bus and another vehicle in Jersey City Friday afternoon, police said.

The driver of the school bus and the other motorist were involved in a motor-vehicle accident that resulted in the bus plunging through a fence and into a salon at Jefferson and Baldwin avenues around 4 p.m., police said.

The driver of the school bus, which had no passengers, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police also said. That driver's name was not immediately released.

There were no other reports of any other injuries.

