1 Airlifted, Another Hurt As Subaru Veers Into Ditch In Warren County: State Police

Valerie Musson
Two people were taken to nearby hospitals — one of them flown in a medical helicopter — after a Subaru veered off the roadway and into a ditch in Warren County over the weekend, state police confirmed.
The vehicle ran off Mount Herman Road in Hope Township just before 9:50 p.m. Saturday, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The front passenger was taken by medical helicopter for treatment of moderate injuries, while the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken by ground, Slota said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The Hope Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

