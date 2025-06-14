Police Encounter Leaves Person Seriously Injured In North Arlington, Authorities Say

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Porete Avenue, Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said. The scene was quickly secured by law enforcement and officials confirmed there was no active threat to the community.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. No further details have been released at this time.

Updates will be provided by the Attorney General’s Office “at the appropriate time,” Angermeyer said.

