Overcast 63°

SHARE

Police Encounter Leaves Person Seriously Injured In North Arlington, Authorities Say

A criminal suspect suffered a serious gunshot wound during a police encounter in North Arlington late Saturday afternoon, June 14, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Porete Avenue, Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said. The scene was quickly secured by law enforcement and officials confirmed there was no active threat to the community.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. No further details have been released at this time.

Updates will be provided by the Attorney General’s Office “at the appropriate time,” Angermeyer said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE