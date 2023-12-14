Police Charge Local Handyman With $192,000 Heist From Downtown Ramsey Restaurant

Police said they didn’t have to go far to find it, either.

Craig Lannin, 57, a construction worker who’s lived in town all his life, stole it on Nov. 28 while working at Bici, a modern Italian restaurant on East Main Street, Ramsey Police Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli said.

Lannin, who records show had prior arrests, lives a mile and a half due north of downtown.

Police charged him with theft and criminal mischief and released him pending court action.

Marcelo Gambarato of Waldwick and award-winning chief Anthony DeVanzo, who went to high school at Don Bosco just up the street, opened Bici in 2016 following similar success with the Velo Bistro Wine Bar in Nyack.

Police Chief Brian Lyman thanked “all those involved in bringing this case to a swift and positive conclusion.”

He didn’t elaborate.

