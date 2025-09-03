Police Cars Torched By Bergen County Man Near Mosque, Gas Pumps: Prosecutors

Jaime Magnelli, Sr., 78, of Hackensack was arrested this week following a joint investigation launched over the weekend when the cruisers were deliberately damaged in a municipal parking lot.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, Hackensack police and firefighters responded to Municipal Parking Lot T at 78 Trinity Place for reports of police cars burning.

The lot, used as overflow parking for city police vehicles, is located next to the Bergen County Islamic Center, as well as nearby gas pumps used by the department.

When first responders arrived, three marked Hackensack Police Department vehicles were actively on fire, officials said.

Detectives later determined that Magnelli approached the parked, unoccupied cruisers, poured accelerant on them, and set them ablaze before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Although no injuries were reported, prosecutors noted that the fires were dangerously close to the city’s municipal gas pumps and an occupied house of worship.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, Magnelli was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree aggravated arson;

Second-degree causing or risking widespread injury or damage;

Third-degree arson;

Third-degree criminal mischief;

Fourth-degree failure to control or report a fire.

Magnelli was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

