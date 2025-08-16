Poison Dangers For Kids Prompt Large Recall Of Torch Fuel

Firefly Fuel issued the recall for about 11,275 of its "Safe & Green" 32-ounce torch fuel bottles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 14. The transparent bottles contain hydrocarbons that require child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The included nozzle applicator isn't child-resistant, meaning that if it replaces the original closure, young children could access the liquid. Inhaling the substance into the lungs can cause chemical pneumonia, severe pulmonary damage, and death.

The fuel also violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act by being labeled "non-toxic." No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The bottles were sold from August 2019 to May 2025. They were available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and FireflyFuel.com.

Customers should immediately remove the nozzle applicator, reinstall the child-resistant closure that came with the original packaging, and keep the product out of children's reach. Those missing the original lid can contact Firefly Fuel for a free replacement and a corrected label.

You can learn more about the recall on Firefly Fuel's website or by calling 888-472-6740.

