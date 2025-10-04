Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Poconos Fire Kills Mother, 4 Children, Including NJ Teen: Families Say

A late-night fire that killed a mother and her four children in Carbon County is not considered suspicious, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Oct. 2. One of the victims was a New Jersey teenager whose father works in Princeton, according to the families.

Kaylee and the scene of the quadruple fatal fire in the Poconos. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe " Help Matthew Rebuild After Tragic Loss"/Nichole Wheelock; "Support Pedro in Kaylee's Memory"/Samantha Eidsvaag
The Franklin Township Volunteer FC in Carbon County.

 Photo Credit: Franklin Township Volunteer FC
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The blaze broke out just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at a home on Willow Street in Franklin Township. Troopers from the Lehighton barracks and local fire crews arrived to find the first floor and the rear of the second floor already engulfed in flames. A second alarm was rung, drawing a heavy response from surrounding departments.

Inside the home, firefighters discovered five victims — one woman, three boys, and a girl. Family members identified them as Aida Marrero and her children: Kaylee, 14, Matthias, 6, Aiden, 5, and Nathaniel, 1.

The Lehighton Area School District confirmed that three of the children were students — a kindergartner, a first grader, and a ninth grader. Superintendent Jason Moyer said counseling and emotional support services are being made available across the district’s schools.

Kaylee’s father, Pedro, is a longtime employee at Blue Point Grill in Princeton, New Jersey. His coworkers launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs, travel expenses, and give him time to grieve. “Pedro is a kind and hardworking man whom we all care for deeply,” organizers wrote.

Another fundraiser for Matthew, the children’s father, says he lost his home, all his belongings, and his entire family in the blaze. Relatives said he is now staying with his mother in Tampa, Florida. A separate campaign was also created for neighbors Devlin and Brianna Delaney, who lost their house and everything inside.

On Thursday, state police said the Troop N Fire Marshal Unit determined there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, though the investigation remains active. Troopers stressed that only official updates from Troop N should be considered accurate, warning that outside reports may be unreliable.

Click here to help Kaylee, here to help Matthew, and here to help the neighbors. 

