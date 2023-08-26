Pockets Of West Nile Virus Reported In Sussex County

Officials in Hampton Township on Aug. 17 confirmed West Nile Virus (WNV) in its adult mosquito population. Four days later, Sussex County officials said its mosquito control division was working to "steadily to neutralize pockets of virus activity detected in the county."

No known cases of the illness were reported.

Officials were targeting areas with daily treatments to standing water and conducting ULV truck-mounted applications nightly.

Residents who experience high adult-mosquito activity are encouraged to contact the Office of Mosquito Control by submitting a service request on the County’s website so that the appropriate measures can be promptly taken. Requests can be made at www.sussex.nj.us/mosquito under “Request Service.”

According to the CDC, West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, and is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.

New Jersey's first case of WNV was detected last month in Camden County.

