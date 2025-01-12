Plane Crashes At NJ Airport After Landing Gear Malfunctions

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, when a Piper Seminole P-44 crash-landed on its belly. The pilot, a 31-year-old man from Patterson, and a 32-year-old Elizabeth student survived without injury, Fairfield police said.

“The circumstances surrounding this crash could have been much worse, and these gentlemen are very lucky,” said Public Information Officer Stacy Chiarolanza.

The airport was closed Sunday afternoon as authorities cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

