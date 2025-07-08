Plane Crash Near NC Airport Leaves Family With 2 Young Children Dead

The crash occurred just after 1:45 p.m. Monday, July 7 near the Raleigh Executive Jetport in Lee County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreckage was located between Wallace Creek Lane and Riddle Road.

Three of the victims died at the scene. A fourth was taken to UNC Hospital and later died from their injuries, troopers said.

The aircraft was a single-engine Cirrus SR22, the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) announced.

The victims were identified as:

Travis Buchanan, age 35

Candace Buchanan, age 35

Aubrey Buchanan, age 10

Walker Buchanan, age 9

Aubrey was a rising fifth-grader and Walker a rising fourth-grader at Grace Christian School in Sanford, North Carolina.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we stand together in support of their family and one another," the school wrote in a post on Facebook. "We extend our love, prayers and deepest condolences to their family, friends, classmates, teachers and staff."

The FAAand the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.