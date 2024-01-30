Services Set For NJ Firefighter Marques Hudson Killed In Line of Duty

Services were announced by Buckland Funeral Home in Somerset for Hudson, the 32-year-old Piscataway resident and father of three. Viewings will be held on Friday, Feb 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Plainfield High School and Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the high school, according to his obituary.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at the high school, his obituary reads.

Hudson was pronounced dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital while fighting a fire at 332 Emerson Ave. Three other firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp said.

How Hudson died is still under investigation, Mapp said, saying he either fell through the floor or fell down the stairs of the home. There were 10 occupants of the home at the time of the blaze, officials said. Hudson joined the department in Dec. 2021.

"Firefighter Hudson...exemplified the utmost courage of a dedicated first responder," Plainfield Councilman Robert Graham said. "This young man sacrificed his own life to save the life of others."

Mapp said this was his worst day since he took office 10 years ago, as Hudson's death is the first time a Plainfield firefighter was killed in the line of duty.

"Firefighter Hudson was not just a member of the Plainfield Fire Department, he was a beloved son and a cherished colleague," Mapp said. "He was a friend to many. This tragedy has cast a shadow over our city."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Mapp said.

