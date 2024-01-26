Plainfield Firefighter, 32, Dies In Line Of Duty (Update)

Hudson was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Mayor Adrian Mapp said at a press conference outside City Hall. Three other firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, city officials said.

How Hudson died is still under investigation, Mapp said, saying he either fell through the floor or fell down the stairs of the home. There were 10 occupants of the home at the time of the blaze, officials said.

Hudson joined the department in Dec. 2021. He had three children, officials said.

"Firefighter Hudson...exemplified the utmost courage of a dedicated first responder," Councilman Robert Graham said. "This young man sacrificed his own life to save the life of others."

Mapp said this was his worst day since he took office 10 years ago, as Hudson's death is the first time a Plainfield firefighter was killed in action.

"Firefighter Hudson was not just a member of the Plainfield Fire Department, he was a beloved son and a cherished colleague," Mapp said. "He was a friend to many. This tragedy has cast a shadow over our city."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Mapp said.

