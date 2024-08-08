Pizza? At A Brewery? Here's How Portnoy Scored Pies At This NJ Beer Spot

At a brewery.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy stopped by Alternate Ending Beer Co. in Aberdeen to try its pies.

To be clear, the kitchen is run by Talula's, an Asbury Park-based restaurant whose website touts sourdough pizza.

Portnoy, on the second stop of his "One Bite" review tour, said the pie was Detroit-style, and more of a winter pizza.

"It looks heavy, it is heavy," he said. "It's good stuff — it's heavy."

His final score? 7.2.

