Pinstripes Quietly Closes Garden State Plaza Location

A mall spokesperson confirmed the closure to a Daily Voice source. The company’s Facebook page now marks the Paramus location as “permanently closed,” and it’s vanished from the mall’s website.

A pre-recorded message on the business’s phone line states it will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 8 and 9, due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Google lists the location as “permanently closed.”

The eatery and game space opened in February 2024, promising strikes, spares, and fine dining under one roof.

But trouble has been brewing behind the scenes.

In March, Pinstripes Holdings, Inc. announced a deal with its main lender, Oaktree Capital Management, which would take over as majority owner. The plan was meant to cut debt payments, give the business more cash, and fuel future growth — with current shareholders keeping a piece of the pie.

That same month, Pinstripes was dropped from the New York Stock Exchange for not meeting market value rules. Today, its stock trades on the OTC Pink Market — and in Paramus, the lanes are dark.

Last June, Bloomberg reported the company was in “confidential talks” with lenders and might be headed for bankruptcy.

Pinstripes appears to have also abruptly shuttered a California location this week, after less than a year of business.

A Reddit user in a wedding planning sub claimed on Monday, Sept. 8, that employees learned through a no-reply email that more than half of the company’s venues were closing immediately, and staff were let go without warning.

“They haven’t been able to pay bills to their vendors or rent in some time (about a year),” the post read. “I am urging that if you’re touring venues owned by them, do not place a deposit at their last remaining open locations, or check your existing contract to make sure you can get your money back.”

The accuracy of the post could not be confirmed.

Daily Voice has reached out to Pinstripes for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.