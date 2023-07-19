Overcast 78°

Pink Party For Barbie At Westfield Garden State Plaza

With her new movie coming out, Barbie is all the rage right now. And Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus is getting in on the action.

On Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m., the mall is hosting the Ultimate Pink Party at the Garden Social on Level 2 in the Macy's Court to celebrate the release of "Barbie," the first live-action film based on the iconic doll. The party will feature a DJ, a Barbie painting class and a pink ball pit.

Barbie and Ken look-alikes will also be on hand for a meet and greet, so you can try and fool your friends and say you met Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. 

The first 250 guests will receive a pink tote bag with giveaways from AMC Theatres, Sephora, LEGO, Chick-Fil-A, Fabletics, and Toobydoo. 

To RSVP for the painting class, click here.

