Pink Party For Barbie At Westfield Garden State Plaza

On Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m., the mall is hosting the Ultimate Pink Party at the Garden Social on Level 2 in the Macy's Court to celebrate the release of "Barbie," the first live-action film based on the iconic doll. The party will feature a DJ, a Barbie painting class and a pink ball pit.

Barbie and Ken look-alikes will also be on hand for a meet and greet, so you can try and fool your friends and say you met Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The first 250 guests will receive a pink tote bag with giveaways from AMC Theatres, Sephora, LEGO, Chick-Fil-A, Fabletics, and Toobydoo.

To RSVP for the painting class, click here.

