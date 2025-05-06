Ping Pong-Sized Hail, 70 MPH Winds Threaten North Jersey, Lehigh Valley

Residents in Philadelphia, Trenton, Allentown, Reading, and across North and Central Jersey are impacted, the NWS said.

“Isolated thunderstorms have developed over portions of the region,” the National Weather Service said in a Tuesday afternoon update. “The primary threat will be for hail and damaging winds across eastern PA and northern/central NJ.”

Threats include:

Scattered hail up to ping-pong ball size

Wind gusts up to 70 MPH

Frequent lightning

The following NJ counties are under watch: Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren.

In Pennsylvania, affected counties include: Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Lehigh, Berks, Chester, Monroe, Lancaster, Lackawanna, and others.

Residents are urged to stay indoors during storm activity, secure loose items, and monitor emergency alerts throughout the evening.

Stay with Daily Voice for developing updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.