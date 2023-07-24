Pilot Survives Blairstown Crash Landing

Blairstown Police responded to the crash into a field near Vail Road around 2 p.m., Chief Scott Johnsen told Daily Voice.

Hope Volunteer Firefighter John Kruk found the plane using a drone and contacted the pilot with help from the Blairstown Hose Company #1 and the Blairstown Ambulance Corps.

The pilot had lost altitude and “did not have enough lift to make it back to the Blairstown Airport,” prompting a “controlled landing” onto the nearby cornfields, Johnsen said.

The pilot's injuries were "minor at best," the police chief added.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA.

